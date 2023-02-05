Roughnecks defeat Thunderbirds 12-11 in overtime win in Halifax
The Roughnecks flew all the way across the country to play Saturday, but the result was still a victory, as they came back to defeat the Thunderbirds 12-11 in Halifax.
After a back and forth game that Dan Taylor tied up in the final seconds, Jeff Cornwall scored on a breakaway nine seconds into overtime to give the Roughnecks the win.
Zach Currier had a hat trick, while Cornwall, Haiden Dickson and Tanner Cook each had two goals. Roughnecks captain Jesse King had four assists.
The Roughnecks head home for a pair of weekend contests, Friday against Saskatchewan and Colorado on Saturday.
The Roughnecks are 4-3 on the season, with 11 games remaining.
