Roughnecks drop 11-9 decision to Desert Dogs in Friday night Vegas matchup

The Roughnecks got three goals apiece from Shane Simpson and Josh Currier Friday night, but it wasn't enough as the team fell short against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, dropping an 11-9 decision in the Nevada hotspot.

Las Vegas built a 6-1 lead in the early going, ignited by an opening goal from former Roughneck Marshal King, but Calgary fought back in the second, scoring six times and allowing a single to head to the second half tied 7-7.

However, Vegas fought back with four and ended up winning by two, disappointing a number of Roughnecks fans who made the road trip to cheer on the team.

The best fans in the NLL have invaded the desert! #GoNecksGo pic.twitter.com/8oY0rqxhKt — Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) February 25, 2023

Roughnecks got four points apiece from Simpson, Josh Currier and Jesse King. Zach Currier scooped 12 loose balls, had an assist and a blocked shot. Christian Del Bianco stopped 29 of 38 shots, and Adam Bland lent a hand in goal, stopping six shots himself in close to six minutes of playing time. It was his N.L.L. debut.

The Roughnecks' record dropped to 7-4. They have seven games left and are second in the Western Conference.

They have a bye next week, before traveling to Denver to take on the Colorado Mammoth on March 10.

They're back home on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, to take on the Saskatchewan Rush.