Roughnecks go quiet in fourth quarter as San Diego wins 12-9
The Roughnecks traded goals with the Seals for most of the game Saturday night, but their scoring touch went quite in the fourth quarter as San Diego won 12-9.
The Roughnecks scored twice in 27 seconds to knot the score at nine heading into the fourth quarter, before being shut out in the fourth to fall 12-9.
Jesse King had a goal and six assists while Tyler Pace scored four goals. Haiden Dickson and Shane Simpson chimed in with two apiece.
San Diego outshot Calgary 49-43. Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 shots for the Roughnecks.
Next up for Calgary: their home opener at the Saddledome on December 30 against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.
