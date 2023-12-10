Roughnecks go quiet in fourth quarter as San Diego wins 12-9

CALGARY
    The Calgary Roughnecks in action against the San Diego Seals Saturday, Dec.9, 2023

    The Roughnecks traded goals with the Seals for most of the game Saturday night, but their scoring touch went quite in the fourth quarter as San Diego won 12-9.

    The Roughnecks scored twice in 27 seconds to knot the score at nine heading into the fourth quarter, before being shut out in the fourth to fall 12-9.

    Jesse King had a goal and six assists while Tyler Pace scored four goals. Haiden Dickson and Shane Simpson chimed in with two apiece.

    San Diego outshot Calgary 49-43. Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 shots for the Roughnecks.

    Next up for Calgary: their home opener at the Saddledome on December 30 against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

    Tickets are available here.

