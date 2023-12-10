Roughnecks go quiet in fourth quarter as San Diego wins 12-9

The Roughnecks traded goals with the Seals for most of the game Saturday night, but their scoring touch went quite in the fourth quarter as San Diego won 12-9.

The Roughnecks scored twice in 27 seconds to knot the score at nine heading into the fourth quarter, before being shut out in the fourth to fall 12-9.

Jesse King had a goal and six assists while Tyler Pace scored four goals. Haiden Dickson and Shane Simpson chimed in with two apiece.

San Diego outshot Calgary 49-43. Christian Del Bianco stopped 37 shots for the Roughnecks.

Next up for Calgary: their home opener at the Saddledome on December 30 against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Tickets are available here.