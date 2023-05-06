Roughnecks ramp up the energy for Saturday playoff game

While the Calgary Wranglers prepare for the third round of the playoffs next week, the Calgary Roughnecks take over the Saddledome.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco and some of his teammates were on the floor at the Saddledome Friday, chucking the ball around in anticipation of hosting a playoff game Saturday night against Panther City Lacrosse Club from Fort Worth, Texas.

Del Bianco had a sensational season, winning a career-best 13 games to set a new Roughnecks record.

He also set a new NLL record by playing 1,080 minutes and 19 seconds, and set personal bests with an 8.28 goals against average and a .810 save percentage.

On top of all that, Del Bianco contributed 19 assists, also a team record.

He said he couldn't have achieved any of that without his teammates and they're looking for a bigger prize at the end of the day.

"A bunch of us were there when we won last," he said, "and I think that feeling never escapes you.

RTV Host @LivMae10 has all you need to know before our winner take all quarter final battle with Panther City!#GoNecksGo #25Strong pic.twitter.com/GJmjLbSms5 — x - Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) May 6, 2023

"Everyone across the league, it's not just one dressing room, it's like all those guys want to win," he said, continuing. "We're all competitors and I think that's how we all got to the NLL is that will to win, and that desire.

"Playoff lacrosse right, that playoff atmosphere, and just how that desperation people are playing with is something that's super-exciting for the fans to see," he said.

"They get so pumped up," he added, "knowing that we're going out to do and when you run out under the tunnel, it's something that we feed on and I think it gives us that extra 10 per cent, 15 per cent of energy boost.

"When you look up into the stands and the fans are screaming, it's something that's pretty special and most of the guys who play in Calgary, we don't take it for granted."

Ball drop for Saturday's game is 7:30 p.m. at the Saddledome.

With files from Glenn Campbell