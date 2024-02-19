CALGARY
Calgary

    • Roughnecks ride three hat tricks to 17-11 victory over Thunderbirds

    The Roughnecks celebrate a goal Sunday at the Saddledome, where they took on the Halifax Thunderbirds (Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks) The Roughnecks celebrate a goal Sunday at the Saddledome, where they took on the Halifax Thunderbirds (Photo: X@NLLRoughnecks)
    Share

    The Calgary Roughnecks got three hat tricks Sunday, defeating the Halifax Thunderbirds 17-11 at the Saddledome.

    Jesse King led the way for the Roughnecks, racking up nine points by himself (three goals, six assists). Josh Currier and Tyler Pace also had hat tricks as the Roughnecks built a lead early and maintained it throughout the afternoon.

    The Roughnecks outshot Halifax 52-49, with Christian Del Bianco picking up the victory.

    Next up for Calgary is a game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Wings at the Saddledome.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News