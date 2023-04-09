Roughnecks roll at Saddledome, defeating Panther City Lacrosse Club 12-5

The Calgary Roughnecks continued their winning ways, defeating the Panther City Lacrosse Club 12-5 Saturday night at the Saddledome.

Jesse King scored three goals, and Tyler Pace and Tanner Cook both chipped in with two apiece. Kyle Waters, Haiden Dickson, Shane Simpson and Josh Currier added singles for the hometown heroes.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 30 shots on goal for the Roughnecks as the home side outside Panther City – who play in Fort Worth, Texas – 46-35.

Simmer is super good in transition 🥵#GoNecksGo pic.twitter.com/v6NO6XUCGi — x - Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) April 9, 2023

The victory was the Roughneck's 11th of the season, with two games left in the regular season. Next up for the Roughnecks is an April 14 contest against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at the Saddledome. It will be Fan Appreciation Night.