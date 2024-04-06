Roughnecks withstand fourth-quarter surge to topple Rush 12-10

The Roughnecks got a big weekend off to a winning start Friday night, defeating the Saskatchewan Rush 12-10 at the Saddledome.

Calgary exploded out of the gate in the first quarter, getting goals from Tyler Pace, Haiden Dickson, Tanner Cook and Harrison Matsuoka.

In the second, Saskatchewan got two back to cut the lead in half, but Dickson with his second of the night sent the Roughnecks into the halftime break with a comfortable 3-goal lead.

In the third, Calgary notched four more, getting goals from Jesse King, Thomas Hoggarth, Dan Taylor and a second of the night from Pace.

Saskatchewan responded with two of its own, followed by six in the fourth to make the score close.

However, Calgary was able to hang on, adding three more in the fourth quarter on goals from Josh Currier, Jesse King – his second – and Dickson’s third of the evening.

Cook registered a career-high eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) to lead the Roughnecks, followed by King (2 goals, 4 assists) and Dickson’s hat trick.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 52 shots in goal to lead Calgary.

The Roughnecks are now 7-8, with a chance to return to .500 Saturday night in Saskatoon where they have a rematch with the Rush scheduled for 7 p.m.