CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Running smoothly': Calgary Parking services back to normal following Moneris outage

    A Calgary ParkPlus parking machine is seen in this undated image. (Source: X/@CalgaryParking) A Calgary ParkPlus parking machine is seen in this undated image. (Source: X/@CalgaryParking)

    Calgary Parking services have returned to normal after an interruption caused by an outage with its payment processing provider Moneris.

    Moneris announced it was experiencing “service degradation that may result in intermittent processing issues,” on Friday.

    In a social media post, Calgary Parking said payment services were affected by the outage.

    The issue was resolved around 3:45 p.m.

    “Please be informed that the temporary interruptions caused by the Moneris outage have been resolved and our payment services are now running smoothly,” Calgary Parking said in a social media post.

    Moneris sent out an update just after 2:30 p.m. saying the issue had been resolved, but merchants may “continue to experience some slowness while systems catch up but everything should return to normal shortly.”

