LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- For 26 years Sam West poured his heart and soul into being a firefighter, eventually taking over as chief of the Picture Butte Volunteer Fire Department in 1996. In April of 2019, West died after a lengthy battle with chronic pancreatitis.

Sam’s daughter Amy West, who’s a deputy fire chief in Jasper Alberta, said as the illness progressed, her father began needing regular blood transfusions.

“The tumor that formed from his pancreatitis was putting pressure on all of his internal organs. It was causing a lot of bleeding.”

During his 16 year illness, West received over 200 units of blood.

Amy said when her father died, the family began discussing how they could honour him, and immediately thought about donating blood, “That was the first thing that came to our mind, to try and pay back everything that he has received over the years.”

The family joined Canadian Blood Services Partners for Life program and formed “Sam’s Heroes” Life-Saving Team, to encourage others to honour Sam’s memory by donating blood.

Amy said with her father involved in emergency services, along with most of her brothers and sisters, the family was well aware of the need for blood to treat trauma patients, “but I think dad’s situation opened our eyes to all of the different ways that blood is needed.”

Twenty seven people are registered with the team, and many are participating in a blood drive this week, which is also National Blood Donor Week.

It comes at a critical time for Canadian Blood Services, which is expecting the demand for blood products to start rising, now that the Alberta government and AHS have given the approval for more surgeries to go ahead starting Friday.

“As hospitals go back to regular procedures and surgeries we are seeing the need for blood rising over the next few weeks,” said Lisa Castro, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

Castro said the blood donor clinic in Lethbridge needs donors to fill 400 open appointments by the end of June.

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions Canadian Blood Services has cancelled walk-ins, and donors have to book appointments in advance.

Amy said she was “touched and surprised” by the number of people who have signed up to give blood in her dad’s memory, “They’re collecting donations from all over Canada, which is very cool.”

National Blood Donor Week (June 8-14) recognizes and celebrates donors who selflessly help their fellow citizens. World Blood Donor Day falls on Sunday, June 14.