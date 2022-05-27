Scattered showers in Calgary throughout the weekend

Friday afternoon will largely look like Friday morning does – dreary. Early on for the day, wind remains calm, but the gusts will push to 40 km/h for the afternoon. The marginal chance for showers – and even a thundershower – is still active, though remote. There is a better chance for storms due east of Calgary along the Saskatchewan boundary, some of which may be severe. That's for this afternoon.

Even this morning, thundershowers and periods of heavy rain are possible in southeastern part of our province, along the northern cusp of a system in the States.

Saturday has dropped off from showers in most forecast outlooks, now presenting with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday will be somewhat dreary once again, but will also feature shower potential late in the day, carrying into a cloudy Monday with additional showers. It's still a very dry lead-up to the start of meteorological summer, no matter how you slice it.

With that in mind, campers moving east of Highway 2, the Fire Ban map is a little more restrictive than it was last weekend – something to keep in mind!

Alberta Fire Bans, May 27

Beyond, the coming work week is warm and dry, and with that, the above map will continue to fill in. I'm surprised there aren’t more bans as of yet.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Cloudy, showers, slight risk of p.m. storm

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 11 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 6 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: cloudy, showers, risk of overnight fog, low 6 C

Monday

Partly cloudy, a.m. showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 2 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 3 C

Today's pic is from Rob, who caught this morning's amazing sunrise!

