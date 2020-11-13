Advertisement
Scene cleared after multi-vehicle collision in downtown Calgary disrupts traffic
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 9:21PM MST Last Updated Friday, November 13, 2020 10:10PM MST
A two vehicle collision downtown blocked traffic Friday night at 6 Ave. and 1Street S.W.
CALGARY -- The scene has been cleared after a multi-vehicle collision in downtown Calgary blocked traffic Friday night.
The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 6 Avenue anbd 1 Street S.W.
The westbound side of the road was blocked.