School bus in collision with second vehicle near Halkirk, Alta., early Wednesday morning

A collision between a school bus and a semi early Wednesday southeast of Red Deer, Alta., appears to have steered clear of serious injuries.

At 9:19 a.m., the RCMP issued a preliminary media release saying they were on scene at a collision that took place between a school bus and a semi-truck on Highway 12 near Highway 855 in Halkirk, Alta.

No life-threatening injuries were reported. Highway 12 was closed for several hours while the accident was investigated, and shortly before 6 p.m., an update was issued stating that the scene was cleared.

At 10 a.m., Clearview Schools posted a statement about the incident on its Facebook page. It said students from Gus Wetter School and Theresetta Catholic School (East Central Catholic) were on board when the collision occurred.

“We want to inform our community that all individuals involved have been assessed by EMS professionals,” it said. “As a precautionary measure, our students have been transported to hospital for further evaluation. We deeply appreciate the swift response of our emergency services in addressing the situation.”

It added that Gus Wetter School would have mental-health support available for students and staff.