CALGARY
Calgary

    • School bus in collision with second vehicle near Halkirk, Alta., early Wednesday morning

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    A collision between a school bus and a semi early Wednesday southeast of Red Deer, Alta., appears to have steered clear of serious injuries.

    At 9:19 a.m., the RCMP issued a preliminary media release saying they were on scene at a collision that took place between a school bus and a semi-truck on Highway 12 near Highway 855 in Halkirk, Alta.

    No life-threatening injuries were reported. Highway 12 was closed for several hours while the accident was investigated, and shortly before 6 p.m., an update was issued stating that the scene was cleared.

    At 10 a.m., Clearview Schools posted a statement about the incident on its Facebook page. It said students from Gus Wetter School and Theresetta Catholic School (East Central Catholic) were on board when the collision occurred.

    “We want to inform our community that all individuals involved have been assessed by EMS professionals,” it said. “As a precautionary measure, our students have been transported to hospital for further evaluation. We deeply appreciate the swift response of our emergency services in addressing the situation.”

    It added that Gus Wetter School would have mental-health support available for students and staff.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News