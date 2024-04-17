Search of rural property in Vulcan County leads to recovery of 12 stolen pickup trucks

Following a search of a rural property in Vulcan County, an Okotoks man faces multiple charges after officers recovered a number of stolen vehicles, trailers and dirt bikes.

On April 7, Vulcan RCMP officers visited the property after receiving a complaint about a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, a man fled the property in a stolen GMC Sierra pickup truck. The man was eventually caught and arrested. One officer suffered a minor injury during the arrest.

Two days later, Vulcan RCMP officers returned with members of the RCMP’s auto theft unit and executed a search warrant, leading to the discovery of 12 stolen pickup trucks, a stolen travel trailer, two stolen utility trailers and two stolen dirt bikes.

Investigators also discovered evidence that suggested the property was being used as a chop shop.

All of the stolen goods were from the Calgary area. The owners of the recovered items have been notified.

A 30-year-old Okotoks man has been charged with flight from police, assault on a police officer causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, six counts of failing to comply with release conditions, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Following a bail hearing, the man was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on April 26.