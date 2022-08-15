Search underway for missing teens in northwest Calgary

The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public after two teenage sisters failed to return home Sunday.

CPS officials say 13-year-old Jessica Lambert and 14-year-old Sheila 'Jack' Lambert were last seen leaving their Sage Hill home at around 3 p.m. Their disappearance was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m.

Family and police are concerned for the welfare of the missing girls.

Jessica is described as:

157 centimetres (5'2") tall;

Weighing 64 kilograms (140 lbs);

Having brown eyes; and,

Having black hair with red highlights.

At the time of her disappearance, Jessica was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Sheila, who often goes by the name Jack, is described as:

160 centimetres (5'3") tall;

Weighing 64 kilograms (140 lbs);

Having brown eyes;

Having black hair; and,

Wearing black round-frame glasses.

Sheila was wearing black pants, a black top and black boots.

Investigators have released a photo of Sheila and are attempting to secure a photo of Jessica.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the sisters is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.



