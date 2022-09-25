Second child falls from window in 3 days

A child fell Sunday from a three story residence. It was the second child falling from a window in Calgary in three days. (CTV News Calgary) A child fell Sunday from a three story residence. It was the second child falling from a window in Calgary in three days. (CTV News Calgary)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina