Second-ever 'exceptional player' to be introduced into WHL

    The Western Hockey League (WHL) is expected to introduce its newest "exceptional player" on Monday in Calgary.

    The player will be officially introduced during an event at the Alt Hotel in Calgary's University District.

    Although WHL officials haven't officially confirmed it, it is widely believed that 14-year-old Landon Dupont, with the Edge School's U18 team, will be named.

    The last WHL player to receive the status was the Regina Pats' Connor Bedard.

    Bedard was 15 at the time and went on to be selected first overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

    An exceptional status offers the chance for younger players to enter the WHL a year early.

    While the youth will be the second WHL player to be recognized, eight other Canadian hockey players have been give the status, including Bedard:

    • 2022: Michael Misa, centre;
    • 2020: Connor Bedard, centre;
    • 2019: Shane Wright, centre;
    • 2015: Joe Veleno, centre/left wing;
    • 2013: Sean Day, defenceman;
    • 2012: Connor McDavid, centre;
    • 2011: Aaron Ekblad, defenceman; and
    • 2005: John Tavares, centre.

