CALGARY -- A section of the QEII was closed for several hours following a fiery late-night crash south of Red Deer.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the highway at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday after a semi crashed into the back of a tow truck that had stopped at the side of the highway to load a vehicle.

The semi burst into flames following the collision. The extent of the injuries to the semi driver and tow truck operator have not been confirmed.

STARS Air Ambulance confirms a crew was deployed to the Penhold-area late Wednesday night for a scene call emergency.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between the Highway 42 and Highway 590 overpasses and traffic was detoured to highway 2A through Penhold.

The section of QEII reopened to traffic shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.