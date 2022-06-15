Semi hauling 7,000 chickens topples in southeast Calgary

A section of 52nd Street S.E. was closed to traffic Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi hauling 7,000 live chickens.

Emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of the road, near the 114th Avenue S.E. intersection, shortly before 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported to the driver or the poultry, and none of the chickens escaped from the trailer.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is investigating the cause of the crash.