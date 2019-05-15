Senate committee votes down Bill C-48, recommends feds scrap bill
The Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, Bill C-48, was defeated by a vote of 6-5 Wednesday night at the meeting of the Senate Committee of Transportation and Communications.
If passed, the bill would have prohibited oil tankers from stopping, or unloading crude oil, along the British Columbia coastline.
A detailed report outlining the committee’s recommendation will now be sent to the Senate.