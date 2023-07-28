Senior killed in crash on Calgary's Crowchild Trail

Calgary police say excessive speed and alcohol are considered factors in a crash on Crowchild Trail on Friday that killed a senior.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the intersection of 24 Avenue N.W. just before 2 a.m.

Police say the vehicle, a green 1997 Chevrolet Suburban, was southbound when it mounted the curb of the centre median and struck a traffic post.

The driver, a 77-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision caused a portion of Crowchild Trail between 16 Avenue and 32 Avenue N.W. to be closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police believe the driver had travelled from Cochrane into Calgary prior to the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam video of it is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.