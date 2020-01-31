CALGARY -- Stettler RCMP are looking for information about a shooting incident that took place last week.

Officials say an elderly female was driving on secondary Highway 55, north of Highway 12, at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 22.

The driver got lost while on the road and was found, unharmed, a short time later at a home near Range Road 180 near Township Road 395.

A subsequent investigation determined the woman's vehicle had been struck by gunfire sometime between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., the time she was found.

Officials say the bullet punched through the front windshield and narrowly missed her.

The woman was not injured and she told police that she had no idea when the shooting had taken place.

Police are now trying to determine a timeline of events to learn more about what took place.

They are asking anyone who may have seen the victim's vehicle, a grey, 2005, Hyundai Santa Fe, during the times and locations specified to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.