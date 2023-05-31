Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled

Sgt. Andrew Harnett is shown in a handout photo from the Calgary Police Service. (CPS handout) Sgt. Andrew Harnett is shown in a handout photo from the Calgary Police Service. (CPS handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina