Serious assault sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police investigate a serious assault in the southeast early Sunday.
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 10:44AM MDT
A woman was taken to Foothills hospital suffering life-threatening injuries following a serious assault early Sunday.
It happened in the 500 block of 44th Street S.E. about 4:45 a.m.
Police tape could be seen stretching from several blocks as officers investigate the scene.
No other details are available.
More to come ...