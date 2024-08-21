Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 3
Traffic is being detoured on Highway 3 Wednesday following an early morning crash.
At 3:30 a.m., Coaldale RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the highway, near the turnoff for Highway 23.
As of 6 a.m., traffic was blocked and being redirected.
There is no information on any injuries.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area until further notice.
Back-to-school inflation: What costs more this year?
For a lot of families, late August means back-to-school shopping, which for the past few years has meant bracing for the painful price of everyday essentials.
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors
Masked police officers in Romania carried out fresh raids early Wednesday at the home of divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Ticket sold in northeastern Ont. wins $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Prosecutors say this doctor profited off Matthew Perry's addiction. He's returning to practice this week
A doctor who federal prosecutors say profited off actor Matthew Perry by taking advantage of his addiction issues and supplying him with ketamine, the drug that ultimately killed him, will resume seeing patients at his practice this week, his lawyer told CNN on Tuesday.
DEVELOPING Man wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in standoff with police at Chicago restaurant
A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention.
Denmark and Sweden vow to hunt down gang leaders who hire minors to kill from abroad
The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
Woman and child fall to their deaths from North Vancouver balcony, homicide team called in
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
They all say they've got the Holy Grail. So who's right?
You enter a special chapel or museum, where the holiest of items resides. Behind a glass case stands the stuff of legend: the Holy Grail. Believers flock to see them and pray over them. But which is the real grail – and does it even exist?
Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized
Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.
Snake strikes spike as roadkill numbers in Alberta trend upward
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
City council turns down LRT construction compensation proposal for Stony Plain Road businesses
Edmonton city council has decided against compensating businesses affected by west-end LRT construction.
Crown files notice, may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Whoop-Up Days 2024 kicks off in Lethbridge
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
2024 Whoop-Up Days parade brings out thousands of spectators
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
CTV News Reality Check: Misleading 'drug experiment' attack ad by BC Conservatives
The BC Conservative Party is on the defensive after posting an attack ad about "David Eby's deadly drug experiment," which includes misleading statements and content.
Vancouver police officers charged with assault for off-duty incident
Two officers from the Vancouver Police Department – including one who was involved in the 2015 arrest of Myles Gray – have been charged in connection with an off-duty incident late last year.
B.C. election campaign intensifying with 2 months until vote
Expect more announcements like Tuesday’s—1,500 new student beds at the University of British Columbia—to come fast and furious in the next few weeks, as Premier David Eby and his NDP government prepare for the start of the official election campaign, which is one month away.
B.C. teacher disciplined for taking sides in family law dispute with 'biased and unprofessional' court statement
A B.C. teacher has been reprimanded for taking sides in a family law dispute involving a student's parents.
Dog's loving legacy inspires 4-year-old to take daily walks with toy lizard
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
B.C. wildfires holding under 370 with 30 per cent classified as 'out of control'
The Calcite Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior is no longer considered a "wildfire of note," leaving three such blazes throughout the province.
Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter is open and accepting patients — whether they like it or not
Saskatoon's long-awaited complex needs emergency shelter has opened and begun accepting patients.
Saskatoon police chief defends use of force in cruise weekend arrest caught on video
Saskatoon's police chief said he's watched videos of a Saturday night arrest and is defending his officers.
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
Fundraiser created after shooting death of 18-year-old in Wolseley, Sask.
The town of Wolseley remains in shock following the death of 18-year-old Keilia Windigo.
Day 2 of Lafontaine inquest hears from doctor and YWCA staff
On Day 2 of the inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, the jury heard from several medical professions as well as officials with Regina's YWCA.
Ontario parties spend summer preparing for possibility of an early election
Ontario's major political parties have been spending the summer nominating candidates, running 'campaign schools,' and canvassing after remarks from the premier this spring fuelled speculation he will call an early election.
Toronto family claims car wash malfunction caused $3K in damage
A Toronto family claims a car wash malfunction caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to their vehicle.
As country-wide rail strike looms, business groups want Ottawa to stop it
A coalition of business groups is calling on the federal government to prevent a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways.
Montreal synagogue on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least one synagogue in Montreal is on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
Investigation into water main break continues
Montreal officials are focusing on preventative measures after last Friday's major water main break, which occured despite previous warnings that the pipe was vulnerable.
Migrant workers file lawsuit against N.B. seafood company, alleging exploitation, mistreatment
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
'Horrifying and terrifying': Victims of knife attack at Halifax-area school deliver impact statements
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
Halifax community learns fire hydrants non-functional
Residents of Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., have learned their fire hydrants are practically useless.
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
Should Manitoba change its flag? New survey finds Manitobans are split
There is a polarizing debate among Manitobans when it comes to our provincial flag. Probe Research wanted to know if we should replace the flag which contains a Union Jack and a bison. The results of a survey showed almost a complete split.
Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Barrhaven
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Barrhaven.
Renfrew, Ont. man credits good karma with Lotto Max win
Renfrew's David Forrest says he was raised to always do the right thing. Now, he believes good karma has repaid him. He won big playing the lottery and found out after doing a good turn.
Somerset West supervised drug consumption site to close under new Ontario rules
The head of the Somerset West Community Health Centre says she was not consulted before the government revealed it would be closing the centre's supervised drug consumption site.
Two Timmins teens charged in attempted armed robberies downtown
Two teens accused of trying to rob several people with a knife in downtown Timmins last Thursday night are facing charges, police say.
Boy rushed to hospital after incident at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating at a park in Barrie after they say a youth was injured Tuesday evening.
Would-be thieves bungle theft and getaway
Two people attempted to steal a car in Caledon on Monday.
Authorities tight-lipped on probe into police-involved shooting in Innisfil
The investigation into a police-involved shooting in a gated Innisfil community that critically injured one man and left another dead is ongoing, with authorities remaining tight-lipped on the details.
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
One person airlifted to hospital after serious 3-vehicle crash in Howick Township
Huron Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene along Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88.
London police respond to fatal crash involving an e-bike
One person has died after a crash involving an e-bike in London. Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Horton Street and Wellington Road.
Sarnia police officer stabbed during distress call
A Sarnia police officer has been stabbed after responding to a distress call. Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received a call about a man in distress in an apartment at the Front Street Seaway building.
One person air lifted to hospital after Huron County crash
Around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services were called to Fordwich Line at Perth Line 88 in Howick Township, northwest of Listowel.
Zombie-like virus suspected on Pelee Island, posing risk to dogs
A so-called "zombie" virus, notorious for infecting raccoons, may be spreading among wildlife on Pelee Island.
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': 57 people added to Stem Cell Registry in support of Ethan Hunter
An event held in Chatham on the weekend saw 57 people added to the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.
OPP brings in aerial surveillance to reduce ‘preventable’ motorcyclist fatalities on Highway 401
The OPP has previously used aircraft patrols on Highway 401 between Essex County and Chatham-Kent to monitor commercial vehicle drivers, but a recent initiative to reintroduce aerial monitoring, for the first time, will specifically target the behaviour of motorcyclists.