Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 3

    Traffic is being detoured on Highway 3 Wednesday following an early morning crash.

    At 3:30 a.m., Coaldale RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the highway, near the turnoff for Highway 23.

    As of 6 a.m., traffic was blocked and being redirected.

    There is no information on any injuries.

    Drivers are being told to avoid the area until further notice.

