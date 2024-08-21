Serious crash shuts down section of Highway 3

Traffic is being detoured on Highway 3 Wednesday following an early morning crash.

At 3:30 a.m., Coaldale RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the highway, near the turnoff for Highway 23.

As of 6 a.m., traffic was blocked and being redirected.

There is no information on any injuries.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area until further notice.