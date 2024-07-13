Severe thunderstorm could bring large hail and strong winds to southeast Alberta

A severe thunderstorm alert was issued for southeastern Alberta on Saturday evening.

An Alberta Emergency Alert went out at around 6:15 p.m., saying Environment Canada was tracking a "very dangerous" thunderstorm in the Special Area No. 4 near Kirriemuir and Bodo.

The storm may be accompanied by strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail the size of baseballs or larger.

Environment Canada said all thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by intense lightning and the possibility of a tornado.

Anyone in that region should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

A tornado warning was issued for the same area at around 5:15 p.m., however it was cancelled just before 6 p.m.