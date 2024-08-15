Stephen Ames hoping to end the Canadian drought at the Rogers Charity Classic

Stephen Ames is on a roll this season.

Last weekend he picked up his third win on the PGA Tour Champions, winning the Boeing classic in Seattle for the second year in a row.

But this victory was a little harder. Ames started the final round seven shots back of Robert Karlsson.

He made that up by shooting a 5 under 67 while Karlsson struggled to a three over par 75. Ames says he was as surprised as anyone to chase down the leaders.

“I guess the guys in the last group obviously had a little trouble trying to close it out,” said Ames.

“Robert (Karlsson) is an established player. Charlie (Wi) has obviously had a few top 10’s but hasn’t really done much in his career in a sense of winning but he’s had a good career.”

Piling up the wins

Ames now has nine victories on the PGA Tour Champions and has won just over $10.5 million since joining the senior circuit.

But the one trophy he’d love to get his name on is the Rogers Charity Classic. Ames played a big role in bringing the event to Canyon Meadows back in 2013 and says it will always hold a special place in his heart.

“(Winning here would) kind of (be) more and more icing on the cake more than anything else,” said the 60-year-old.

“The last three years have been awesome for me with all the wins. Putting Calgary on my resume as well would be great definitely.”

Better in Calgary

Ames' best finish at Canyon Meadows was a tie for fifth in 2015. The only other top 10 finish was a tie for sixth in 2021.

He says he knows what’s been holding him back.

“At this stage now the ball striking is really good,” he said.

“I’ve always struggled with the greens here a little bit. I think looking at it more and more I’m seeing more and more grain than I have in the past.”

“The conditions at the golf course again this year are fabulous and I think overall it’s just being a little bit more patient than I have been in the past.”

In a good place

Stephen Ames' life is good. He’s in a good place on and off the golf course and he says that’s made a huge difference in his game.

“A majority of it is definitely mental there’s no doubt about it. I’m freer about everything on the golf course right now.”

“I think it’s because I’m very free off the golf course. There is not a lot of negatives in my life right now. There are only positives.”

Ames will tee it up with Padraig Harrington and Vijay Singh in the first round of the Rogers Charity classic. That trio will go off number one at 12:20 p.m.