Grandparent scam returns to southern Alberta communities

    The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.

    RCMP say they’ve received several reports and this time elderly residents in Redcliff and Bow Island are being targeted.

    The suspect claims to be a lawyer looking for bail money for a loved one of the victim.

    The targets are then told to send their money via email or someone will come to their home to pick it up.

    Police are reminding people that bail is always paid in person at a courthouse or correctional centre.

