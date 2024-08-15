Falconridge house fire sends toddler, woman to hospital in stable condition

Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fully-involved house fire in the northeast community of Falconridge on Thursday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Falshire Place around 3:30 p.m. due to reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a significant amount of flames and smoke.

“Crews did a fantastic job of gaining the upper hand initially attacking the fire from the exterior with hand lines, protecting the exposure homes with hand lines as well, and then initiating an interior attack and search to further extinguish the fire,” Bruce Barrs, a battalion chief with the Calgary Fire Department, said Thursday.

Five people were displaced from the home.

Two people, a woman and an 18-month-old girl, were taken to hospital by EMS due to minor smoke inhalation in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The home was significantly damaged, with flames ripping through the roof, side and rear.

Investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

The scene is now stabilized, but crews will remain on scene while salvage and overhaul operations continue.