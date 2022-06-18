Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
The wet spring weather continues in Calgary this weekend with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect.
The watch, issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
"Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail," said the national weather agency.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued for areas surrounding Calgary including Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller, Three Hills, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.
For more information you can visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Bitcoin drops below US$20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
The price of bitcoin fell below US$20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
Mount Everest base camp to be moved as climate change accelerates glacial melt
Mount Everest's most famous base camp is being moved further down the mountain as it's located on top of a thinning glacier that is becoming increasingly dangerous amid climate change.
Home prices, interest rates present major challenges for divorcing couples, experts say
Experts say couples in the midst of a divorce are being hit particularly hard by the swift decline in Canadian home prices, rising borrowing rates and the skyrocketing cost of living.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
'Enough with the old boys club': Half of UCP leadership race candidates are women
Half of the candidates currently running to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party, and become Alberta's next premier, are women.
-
Edmonton to meet four-year affordable housing goals, council to discuss further targets
While Edmonton will meet its four-year subsidized housing unit targets by the end of the year, city council will discuss how the city should approach its next goals.
Vancouver
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sure
When a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipe
Authorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflation
South Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflation
South Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month
Hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.
-
Man assaulted while trying to prevent theft at James Bay grocery store, VicPD says
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who were involved in an incident at a grocery store in the city's James Bay neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown Hamilton
Fire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Montreal
-
The mandatory mask mandate on public transit is over in Quebec
Public transit riders in Quebec are no longer required to wear a mask as of Saturday.
-
$200 million settlement approved in Desjardins personal information leak
The Quebec Superior Court has approved a settlement agreement of more than $200 million reached with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins in class actions related to the personal information leak announced in June 2019.
-
Quebecor to buy Freedom Mobile for $2.85 billion, expanding wireless business across Canada
The Competition Bureau has strengthened its opposition to Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications in new submissions to the Competition Tribunal ahead of weeks of hearings this fall, in addition to Quebecor's purchase of Freedom Mobile.
Ottawa
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Ottawa police ask for help in locating missing woman
Hazel Yearwood was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and Centre Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
-
Enbridge customers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario face natural gas price hike on July 1
The Ontario Energy Board has approved Enbridge for a rate increase of 18.5 per cent to 23.2 per cent beginning July 1.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
Wilmot Township road reopens after collision
A crash shut down Erbs Road between Waterloo and St. Agatha for several hours on Friday evening
Saskatoon
-
'Important for us to speak out': Judge allows release of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim's name
An Alberta man hopes the end of a publication ban will help others comprehend the 'horror' of what his brother allegedly experienced in a rural Sask. group home.
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
Northern Ontario
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Yearly line painting to be done to North Bay Roads
Major North Bay streets and intersections will be re painted
Winnipeg
-
Man dead after being shot by police in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a man is dead after he was shot by police in an 'officer-involved incident' Friday evening.
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
Regina
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline looms
Saskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
Local non-profit renovates basketball court at Scott Collegiate
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization in Regina, launched the re-opening of the basketball court deemed ‘The Den’ at Scott Collegiate on Friday.
-
Mossbank, Sask. man $1M richer after LOTTO MAX draw
A man from Mossbank is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after scoring big on a LOTTO MAX draw.