Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary

The wet spring weather continues in Calgary this weekend with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect.

The watch, issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.

"Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and large hail," said the national weather agency.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Severe thunderstorm watches were also issued for areas surrounding Calgary including Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller, Three Hills, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.

For more information you can visit the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.