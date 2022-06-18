Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary

Heavy rainfall is seen in Calgary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Heavy rainfall is seen in Calgary on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina