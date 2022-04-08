Shawn Mendes in Calgary for July 4 Saddledome concert

Tickets go on sale Friday for a July 4 Saddledome concert by pop superstar Shawn Mendes.

Mendes received four 2022 Juno nominations for album, pop album, fan choice and best artist.

The 2022 Juno Awards take place May 15 in Toronto.

Opening in Calgary for Mendes will be Dermot Kennedy, and not Calgary's Tate McCrae, who is opening a number of other shows for Mendes' summer 2022 tour.

Some tickets went on presale Wednesday. Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.