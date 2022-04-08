Shawn Mendes in Calgary for July 4 Saddledome concert

Shawn Mendes takes a selfie with fans as he arrives on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Shawn Mendes takes a selfie with fans as he arrives on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2022 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina