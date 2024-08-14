Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to 14 Street S.W. north of 17 Avenue S.W. at around 9:30 p.m.

Though shell casings were discovered, police say no injuries were reported and no property damage has been found.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident between people in multiple vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.