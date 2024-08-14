CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police

    Calgary police investigate a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. Calgary police investigate a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
    Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.

    Police were called to 14 Street S.W. north of 17 Avenue S.W. at around 9:30 p.m.

    Though shell casings were discovered, police say no injuries were reported and no property damage has been found.

    Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident between people in multiple vehicles.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

