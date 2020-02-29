Shooting in downtown Calgary causes police to close several exits on Deerfoot Trail
Published Saturday, February 29, 2020 5:32PM MST
Police closed several exits on the Deerfoot after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.
CALGARY -- Police are on scene in downtown Calgary after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of 11 Avenue southwest.
Investigators haven’t released details about injuries.
Several exits on the Deerfoot Trail were blocked off, including Deerfoot and 17th.