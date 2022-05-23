Shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. sends 1 to hospital

EMS took a man to hospital suffering "traumatic injuries" after a shooting on 17th Avenue S.W. on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to 17th Avenue and 10th Street S.W. where they found the man injured.

Police shut down a section of 17th Avenue between Ninth Street and 11th Street S.W. while they investigated, however it was later reopened. A section of 10th Street S.W., between Cameron Avenue and 17th Avenue S.W. remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.