Shooting under investigation after victim goes looking for help at northeast Calgary hospital

Calgary police are investigating the city's latest shooting where it's believed the victim drove himself to get help at the Peter Lougheed Centre early Thursday.

Police told CTV News the victim arrived at the hospital at about 4 a.m. They said he had been shot.

Officials confirmed a shooting took place, haven't been able to track down where it happened. They also suggested the vehicle he was driving might not have been his.

Police said in these situations, when someone shows up at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, it can be difficult to immediately figure out what happened.