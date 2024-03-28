CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shots fired at a home in Cityscape, police investigating

    Calgary police are investigating a shooting involving a home in Cityscape on March 28, 2024. Calgary police are investigating a shooting involving a home in Cityscape on March 28, 2024.
    Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by bullets early Thursday.

    Officials say the homeowner woke up to gunshots.

    No one was injured, but the home was struck several times and one of its windows was broken.

    Police are investigating, but aren't sure if the shooting was targeted.

    No suspect description is available.

