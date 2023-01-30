Show-home window shattered in possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that damaged a northeast Calgary show home.

It happened at a show home owned by Jayman at 68th Street and Corner Meadows Way N.E. just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Police say it appears one shot shattered a window beside the front door.

Officers were carefully examining the scene, digging in the snow, for evidence.

They were trying to determine if the shot was fired from a vehicle, or by someone on foot.

Police don’t know at this point if it was a road-rage incident or something else.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.