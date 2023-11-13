Siksika Nation to welcome its first-ever regular-season AJHL game

Siksika Nation will host its first-ever regular-season Alberta Junior Hockey League game at the end of the month.

On Nov. 29, the Calgary Canucks will play against the Brooks Bandits at the Deerfoot Sportsplex.

Chief Ouray Crowfoot says welcoming the Canucks to Siksika brings him great joy.

"The organization is an excellent catalyst for young athletes to further their hockey and educational journey," Crowfoot said in a Monday morning release.

"Collaborations with organizations such as the Canucks provide exposure and opportunities for the youth of Siksika and other First Nations."

The doors at the Deerfoot Sportsplex will open at 5 p.m., and the puck will drop at 6 p.m.

Beyond "some excellent hockey" Crowfoot says he's looking forward to, there will be music and cultural performances.

Canucks’ general manager and coach Brad Moran said the level of hockey "will be exciting for the youth of Siksika Nation to watch."

"I expect it to be a very competitive game," Moran said.

"We welcome everyone to come to Siksika to join us and cheer on the Canucks," Crowfoot said.