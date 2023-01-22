Silver Springs celebrates its community LEGO legends

The Silver Springs Community Association is building a LEGO legacy. The community brought together children and adults and a few special guests Saturday to showcase their creativity at its annual LEGO building competition.

There were about 100 entries, filling the categories of things that go, structures, cool scenes or outer space.

Each year, there is also a mystery category that's announced a week before the competition.

This year it was Calgary landmarks.

Lanny McDonald LEGO at Silver Springs Community Association

BETTER TECHNIQUES

Each entry was built ahead of time, with some taking days, weeks or even months.

Calgary firefighter, Silver Springs resident and LEGO building icon Stephen Joo helps organize and host the event each year.

Joo gained international attention earlier this year, when he was crowned runner-up on the FOX-TV show LEGO Masters.

Joo said it's inspiring to see what people come up with each year in Silver Springs.

"I am absolutely wowed every single year," he said. "The kids are constantly bringing out new and improved and better techniques.

"There are techniques that eight-year-olds are doing here that I've never even thought to do, so I'm going to start being inspired by that and incorporate them into my own builds!

Calgary firefighter and LEGO enthusiast Stephen Joo

"It's (LEGO) this universal language we can all identify with."

Joo said he's always looking for a story behind the build.

He made trophies out of LEGO for the first, second and third place winners of each category.