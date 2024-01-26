Six-time world champion stallion Grated Coconut passes away peacefully at Stampede Ranch at 27

The Calgary Stampede lost a legend this month when Grated Coconut passed away at his home on the Stampede Ranch near Hanna, Alta.

The 27-year-old bay stallion was a six-time world champion and six-time Canadian champion.

“He was something special, both in and out of the rodeo arena,” said Tyler Kraft, manager of the Stampede Ranch and stock contracting operations.

“To have such a successful career, and then go on to be the foundation stallion of the Stampede’s herd,” Kraft added. “We will see his impact on the sport of rodeo for generations to come.”

Between 2003 and 2009, Grated Coconut was named both world champion and Canadian champion bareback horse six times in seven years.

Hall of Fame horse Grated Coconut in action at the Calgary Stampede. (Photo: Calgary Stampede)

Grated Coconut retired on top, in 2010. He was named to the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2020.

While the horse was fierce inside the arena, he was known as gentle and patient outside it.

“His personality was unbelievable. He was such an athlete and so quiet. He loved to be around people,” said Ken (Goose) Rehill, Stampede livestock specialist. “I could walk up and he’d come to the fence to be scratched and talked to. You could do anything with him, lead him anywhere.”

Grated Coconut continues to create a legacy through his bloodline, through horses like granddaughter Xplosive Skies, the 2023 Canadian and world champion saddle bronc horse.