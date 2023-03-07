Sketch of Bragg Creek cross-country skiing assault suspect released
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
WEATHER | A snowy end to the week in Calgary
BREAKING | Judicial council reviewing complaint against Supreme Court of Canada's Russell Brown
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead -- and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast -- after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
Canada adds indecency, abortion offences to list of 'unjust' historic convictions
People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
EU travel requirement for Canadians is delayed to 2024
The European Union has delayed the introduction of a visa-like program, called ETIAS, for the third time. The new travel requirements, now slated for 2024, would impact Canadians travelling to some European countries. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know.
New online gallery shares children's stories and art about COVID-19 pandemic
The Canadian Children's Literacy Foundation has launched a new online gallery to share children's stories from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brazilian police bust 'Wolf of Wall Street' crime ring in Lisbon
Brazilian police and the Portuguese branch of Interpol have dismantled a criminal network operating a sham company in Lisbon that defrauded thousands of Brazilians in a scheme inspired by the film 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'
Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for U.S. Congress
Ben Savage, who starred in the 1990s sitcom 'Boy Meets World,' is running for U.S. Congress in a Los Angeles-area district, aiming at a seat being vacated by Representative Adam Schiff, who is now running for Senate.
Grande Prairie council votes to dump RCMP, create municipal police service
Early Tuesday morning, the majority of Grande Prairie's council voted in favour of ditching the RCMP and creating a local police force. Debate on the topic went past midnight, with councillors eventually voting 8-1 in favour of replacing the RCMP.
Mayor Sohi asks for more support to address addictions, homelessness in first meeting with Premier Smith
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he had a 'very positive' first meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the legislature on Tuesday morning.
1,000 extra apprenticeship spaces a boost to both post-secondary system and workforce, says Alberta government
Alberta is spending $15 million more over three years to create 1,000 new apprenticeship spaces.
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
‘There’s an omission that needs to be righted’: Kelly Ripa says YVR should be on best airport list
Vancouver’s airport kicked off this week with a celebrity endorsement from American sweetheart Kelly Ripa.
3 teens arrested over stranger attack involving a hammer: Port Moody police
Three teenagers suspected of attacking a stranger in Port Moody on Sunday have been arrested, and police are seeking witnesses of the violent altercation.
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
Health care, housing and leadership top issues as P.E.I. heads toward April 3 vote
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King called a provincial election for April 3 on Monday night, and political experts say the top issues on the campaign trail are expected to be health care, housing and leadership.
N.S. fails to meet pledge of adding 1,500 new daycare spaces by end of 2022
Daycare operators in Nova Scotia say they're not surprised that the province failed to meet its self-imposed target of creating 1,500 new daycare spots by the end of 2022.
Vancouver Island had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in B.C. last month
The BC Coroners Service has released its latest data on overdose deaths in the province.
B.C. commissioner urges creative ways to fight hate as reports double during pandemic
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner says the province is facing a “reckoning” as hate in society rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campaign hopes to build 'Flying Phil' memorial statue of well-loved Parksville man
An online fundraising campaign launched Tuesday for the City of Parksville to purchase a permanent memorial for beloved community member "Flying Phil."
Parents defend teacher accused of racism at Toronto school where Black student, 6, was allegedly locked in room
More than 35 parents of children in a Grade 1 class at the Toronto school where a 6-year-old boy was allegedly locked in a closet-sized room for 30 minutes have signed a petition in support of their teacher, who they call “extremely dedicated, attentive, and caring.”
Toronto forecast calls for more snow after nearly 50 cm falls in 2 weeks
More snow has been forecast for the Greater Toronto Area in the coming days, threatening to add to the nearly 50 cm that has already fallen in the city over the last two weeks.
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
Montreal primary school teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.
Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
Lakeshore Hospital nurses hope investigation will highlight systemic issues in Quebec health care
The nurses union at the Lakeshore Hospital hopes that the investigation into recent emergency room deaths will highlight bigger issues in the health-care network and not focus on blaming staff. Quebec's Ministry of Health launched an investigation into the deaths and appointed former associate CEO of CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Francine Dupuis to lead the investigation.
Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
A 67-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.
Water heater thefts led to Orleans explosion, court documents allege
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
Ottawa firefighters free pedestrian trapped under vehicle in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters helped free a pedestrian who was trapped under a vehicle after being hit by a driver in Orléans Tuesday morning.
Police searching for suspect after alleged road rage stabbing in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a man they believe stabbed another driver during a fight near Kitchener intersection Monday night.
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help
The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.
'Everybody was having fun': Witness testifies how a family gathering turned deadly for Sask. man
A 23-year-old man from Hall Lake is accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old La Ronge man. He stood trial at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
'Quite the leap': Gas Prices rise in Saskatchewan
Gas prices are increasing in Saskatoon.
Second-guessing fingerprint ID, shoeprint evidence in Sweeney murder investigation
A former Sudbury police forensics officer testified in court Tuesday he thought it was a "joke" when he heard John Fetterly had been charged with the murder of Renee Sweeney.
Manitoba government to table 2023 preliminary budget
For the last time before the provincial election in October, the Manitoba government will be tabling the budget Tuesday.
Woman dead, second victim hurt in early morning shooting: police
One person has died and another is in unstable condition after a shooting in the St. Matthews area early Monday morning.
First Nations woman first to testify in trial for former residential school priest
A trial has begun for a man accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a residential school north of Winnipeg more than 50 years ago.
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Saskatchewan to fight federal single-use plastics ban in court
The Government of Saskatchewan is looking to challenge the federal government’s decision to label single-use plastics as “toxic substances.”
Regina gas prices on the rise
After holding steady for a lengthy period, gas prices in Regina appear to be on the rise.