Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise

Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.

The victim appeared to have skied off the shoulder of the peak on March 29, landing on a slope known as Cathedral Glades, which is about 2,000 metres in elevation.

Officials say they triggered a size 2.5 avalanche and were partially buried.

"The victim was not reported missing until late in the day on April 1. The victim was located from the air because a ski was visible," Avalanche Canada's report reads.

When rescuers arrived, they found the skier had a transceiver in their backpack, but it had been switched off.

"The incident date is derived from a professional observation made in the morning of March 30. That report identified the avalanche as being approximately 12 hours old," officials said.

(Supplied/Avalanche Canada)

View of avalanche start zone and upper track. (Supplied)

According to Avalanche Canada's maps, the risk of avalanche in the mountain regions is "considerable" in the alpine regions, but "moderate" at the treeline.

With more snow in the forecast, the agency says the risk of avalanche could increase in many of those regions.