Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun

If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.

The resort says it has been working with Parks Canada and says it will be open for skiing next week and hopes to keep the fun going right past Canada's 155th birthday.

"(We) are excited to announce we will once again open for summer skiing (conditions pending) on Tuesday, June 28. Our goal is to stay open for summer riding through to July 3," Banff Sunshine Village wrote on Facebook.

Visitors won't be allowed to ski at the resort until Tuesday and officials say it's "essential" that skiers remain on groomed trails so the summer operations aren't affected.

