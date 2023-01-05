Skip Time jumping for joy as they prepare to perform before the Harlem Globetrotters Saturday

For the second year in a row, Skip Time will perform before the Harlem Globetrotters game against the Washington Generals and they're as excited about the opportunity as they hope to make the Calgary crowd.

Those two teams hit the court at 3 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Prior to that, Skip Time, Calgary's first jump rope club, will try to pump up the crowd with a high energy routine.

Seventeen-year-old Piper Bourne has been jumping rope since she was six. Bourne said even though they performed last year there will still be some nerves.

"You're always a little bit nervous but you've got to ignore the nerves and jus go out there," she said.

"We've been practicing it for two months so you've just got to pretend you're at practice and just give it your all."

Piper Bourne, 17 is performing Sunday at the Saddledome

PUTING IN EXTRA TIME

Skip Time has been putting in extra time to make sure they nail the routine on Saturday. They will perform five routines in a four minute set.

Piper's mom Julianna, who coaches Skip Time, said the group has worked really hard and will be ready for Saturday.

"It takes months of practice and we are using some routines we used last year just because we had those nailed down and we know we can do them really well. And we've added new twists to them to make them new and exciting for the crowd."

Seventeen -year-old Samantha Thornton, who has been jumping rope for nine years, said performing in front of a big crowd always pumps her up.

"We were really excited because you know it's a big show," she said.

"There's a lot of people and it's probably our biggest show of the year so it's really fun to showcase what we do."

17-year-old Samantha Thornton says performing in front of a big crowd always pumps her up.

Obviously Skip Time is doing something right otherwise the Globetrotters wouldn't have invited them back. Julianna Bourne is hoping it will be an even better experience this time around.

"I was super proud of our skippers last year, they did such an amazing show and it was tough times, we were coming out of the pandemic. They hadn't had a lot of practice time and it was a really big event for them.

"There was the health concerns getting into the Saddledome so people were late in getting there and we didn't even know if they'd be able to perform," she added. "So to be invited back just proves and validates that all their hard work was worth it.

"They did an amazing job," she said, "and they've been invited back."

Tip off for the Globetrotters and Generals game will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Skip Time will perform their routine at 2:30 p.m.