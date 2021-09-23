Skunk with jar stuck on its head rescued by Calgary police constables

A skunk with a jar stuck to his head was rescued by a pair of Calgary police constables Wednesday night in Taradale A skunk with a jar stuck to his head was rescued by a pair of Calgary police constables Wednesday night in Taradale

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon