CALGARY -- Sunday marked a grim anniversary for family and friends of a slain social worker.

Deborah Onwu, 47, was stabbed to death in a Bankview home one year ago.

At the time it was an assisted living property owned by Wood's Homes. She was working along with an at-risk youth.

On Sunday, her loved ones gathered to remember her.

Since the incident, Onwu's supporters have been calling on the government for better safety standards for those on the job.