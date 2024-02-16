Sledding event helps kids with cerebral palsy get outside

A local community group is helping children with disabilities get outside this winter and just be kids.

At Kingsland Dry Pond, Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families hosted a tobogganing event on Friday, inviting families whose kids have disabilities to come try out an adaptive sled and enjoy the sunshine ahead of Family Day weekend.

"They can actually get their kids in wheelchairs and who have mobility challenges to toboggan, which they normally can never, ever do," said Sheralee Stelter, the executive director of Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families.

For one family that took part, it's an opportunity for a little sibling competition.

Olivia Kuperis, who is soon to be 13-years-old, has cerebral palsy. Her mother said she loves to be outside and go down the hills at a fast pace.

"To be able to race beside her brother at the same speed is super fun," said Samantha Kuperis, Olivia's mother.

Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families supplied the adaptive sleds, all custom-built by the Ability Workshop Society.

"Typical sleds do not fit our kids, a lot of them have mobility challenges so they need some lateral support, they need a little bit of tilt, they need straps," said Stelter.

But they also supply the muscles. A team of volunteers was waiting at the bottom of the hill ready to pull each tobogganer back to the top.

"Once the kids are down they're pulling them back up so they can do it all over again," added Stelter.

Winter can be a difficult season for those with disabilities. In addition to the barriers of snow and ice, there are few accessible recreation options for families.

"You want to be outdoors with your kids and having the sleds and being able to come out, not only just with your child who might have a physical disability but with their siblings, grandparents and everybody else."

Eighteen families took part in Friday's event and for some participants, it was an opportunity to try something for the very first time.

It's also proving that everyone can be part of something.

Tobogganing is just one of the many events and programs Cerebral Palsy Kids and Families organizes. For more information, or to rent an adaptive sled, you can visit their website.