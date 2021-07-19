Advertisement
Smoke impacting air quality, visibility and temperatures in southern Alberta
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 11:20AM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 19, 2021 1:28PM MDT
CALGARY -- Heat warnings have ended in Alberta as thick smoke lingers.
This has greatly reduced air quality and visibility, and also reduced heat from the sun – bringing temperatures below the heat warning criteria.
For central Alberta, daytime highs should reach the low to mid-20s while southeastern areas reach the upper 20s.
A risk of thunderstorms on Monday night stretches from southeastern Alberta to the north-central regions. For Calgary, Tuesday morning begins with more fog and smoke, and a chance of showers through the day.
Here’s the five-day:
Monday
- Smoke
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 16 C
Tuesday
- Morning fog, smoke, chance of showers
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 15 C
Wednesday
- Morning cloud, afternoon sun
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Overnight: Clear, 13 C
Thursday
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Overnight: Clear, 9 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Overnight: Clear, 11 C
