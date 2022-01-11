Snoochie Boochies: Jay and Silent Bob announced for Calgary Expo

Jay and Silent Bob are coming to this year’s Calgary Expo.

Played by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, the iconic duo are both slated to appear on the Saturday of this year's event, running April 21-24 at Stampede Park. Mewes is also scheduled to appear on the Friday and Sunday as well.

They shot to fame as a pair of stoners in the 1994 Smith-written and directed, and now cult-classic movie, Clerks, followed by Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, all written and directed by Smith.

Mewes has also appeared in a number of other films, including Hot Rush, R.S.V.P., High Times Potluck, Pauly Shore is Dead, My Big Fat Independent Movie and Feast.

This is the second celebrity announcement for 2022. Ming-Na Wen, who plays master assassin Fennec Shand (first seen in The Mandalorian) in the newly released Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, is also coming to Calgary for the event.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 with a 'limited edition' expo that capped ticket sales at 25,000 as opposed to the usual 90,000.

Early bird tickets for the event are on sale now until Jan. 19. More information can be found online.

