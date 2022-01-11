Snoochie Boochies: Jay and Silent Bob announced for Calgary Expo

Jason Mewes, left, and Kevin Smith, as Jay and Silent Bob. The iconic comedy duo are scheduled to appear at the 2022 Calgary Expo in April. (Courtesy Calgary Expo) Jason Mewes, left, and Kevin Smith, as Jay and Silent Bob. The iconic comedy duo are scheduled to appear at the 2022 Calgary Expo in April. (Courtesy Calgary Expo)

Calgary Top Stories