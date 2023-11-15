Snow and clouds should clear out for even more sunshine

Well, the snow arrived, but this is a short-term event. The snow and the clouds should clear out by 2 a.m. Thursday, leaving us with sunshine for most of the day.

Keep in mind, that this may still mean some slick roads and sidewalks for the Thursday morning commute.

It will also be cold in the morning. With the wind chill, it will feel closer to -13C. In the afternoon, a high of 5C degrees.

Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 16, 2023.

The long-range forecast will get toasty once again. Our temperatures will rise Thursday night, rather than decrease, and we will likely get into the teens by Friday.

It will be gusty, with winds out of the southwest at 40 km/h, but the gusts will keep us in the plus double digits for Saturday.

After that, we get cut off from the warm southwest winds and the temperature will dip on Sunday.

At this point, there is a decent chance of snow on Sunday too.

Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 16-20, 2023.

A special thank you to a bunch of students from Foundations for the Future Charter Academy for visiting us in the CTV News studio today.

Students from Foundations for the Future Charter Academy visited CTV News Calgary on Nov. 15, 2023.

It was fun to hang out with students just as excited about the weather as our weather team is!