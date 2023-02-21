Snow-covered roads hinder morning commute in Calgary, school buses not running
Calgarians woke up Tuesday morning to at least 15 centimetres of snow on the ground. Some parts of the city are expecting as much as 30 cm.
Poor road conditions prompted the Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Catholic School District and Renfrew Educational Services to cancel their school bus services but schools remain open.
Calgary police say between 5 p.m. Monday and 6:10 Tuesday morning, there were 22 vehicle collisions reported, but officers are expecting to see a significant jump in the number of crashes reported throughout the morning.
City road crews continue to focus their snow clearing efforts on priority 1 routes. City officials confirm a decision has not been made on whether a snow route parking ban will be issued.
The winter driving conditions are also causing headaches for Calgary Transit users.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 30 bus routes were on snow detours. A complete list of service updates can be found on the city's website.
Calgary Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Most of the snow is down… now Calgary contends with the winter cold
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
Quebec's premier is making a pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing used by asylum seekers and for would-be refugees to be transferred outside his province.
Putin suspends Russia's involvement in key nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow's participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the U.S., announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.
COVID-19 linked to rise in heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems
While the worst of pandemic appears to be over, hospitals are now dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 infections, as a growing number of studies have shown a link between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly among young people.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Our home on native land
During the past week, two women of character have put their indelible marks on longstanding issues involving First Nations, Inuit and Metis rights, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada's maple syrup could be different this year, here's why
Fluctuating weather caught some maple syrup producers by surprise as the early season of sap collecting finished in late January due to the warm spell, giving this year's syrup a different taste and colour.
Daring dog jumps into water and scuffles with 12-foot hammerhead shark in The Bahamas
Passengers on a boat tour in The Bahamas witnessed a dramatic moment when a daring dog dove from a nearby dock and tried to jump on the back of hammerhead shark.
Ukraine's health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks
A year into Russia's war in Ukraine, hundreds of attacks against the health-care system have begun to take a toll. More than 700 attacks have targeted health care facilities and staff since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion, according to data verified by five organizations working inside Ukraine.
Here's how Biden was able to sneak into Ukraine without anyone noticing
U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade slipped out of the White House around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No big, flashy Air Force One for this trip -– the president vanished into the darkness on an Air Force C-32, a modified Boeing 757 normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports. The next time he turned up — 20 hours later — it was in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.
Edmonton
Known drug dealer and supplier charged in Fort McMurray drug bust: police
Two men are facing charges after a drug bust in Fort McMurray. Police say about $20,300 worth of cocaine and cash was seized.
Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner
The owner of a Glenora condo unit says she is beyond frustrated after dealing with re-emerging cockroach issues for years, with local experts saying this specific species is considered rare to the Edmonton area.
124 Street apartment building temporarily evacuated for fire
One person was hospitalized after a fire in a central Edmonton apartment building.
Vancouver
5 hikers 'really lucky' to be safe after nighttime rescue on North Shore
Five hikers who got lost in North Vancouver Monday night are now safe, after they had to be rescued from Lynn Peak.
B.C. First Nation to release results of search for unmarked graves at school site
A British Columbia First Nation is releasing the results of a preliminary search for unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school.
Proposed hike to Surrey property tax prompts calls for audit of police transition costs
Homeowners in Surrey are facing what’s believed to be the biggest property tax hike in the city's history, if a proposed increase goes ahead
Atlantic
Companies take different approaches in response to recent cyberattacks
Letters sent to some Sobeys customers and employees about a cyberattack nearly four months ago highlight the different approaches being taken by companies on how and when to share information about recent data breaches.
Recovery operation underway after vehicle drives into Lahave River: Bridgewater police
The Bridgewater Police Service and members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Teams are on site near the former Port of Bridgewater property in Bridgewater, N.S., Tuesday to carry out a recovery operation involving a vehicle.
Guns N' Roses tour headed to Moncton this summer
Guns N' Roses, a legendary rock band from Los Angeles, is heading to Moncton, N.B., in August.
Vancouver Island
NEW | 'There is significant concern': Nanaimo RCMP say missing woman, 28, may be seriously injured
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public for help finding a 28-year-old woman who is missing and may be seriously injured.
Mounties search for man who threw rocks, caused $2K in damage in Metchosin
Mounties are investigating after a man was caught on camera throwing rocks and causing thousands of dollars in damage at a property in Metchosin, B.C.
Toronto
Video shows moments sold-out luxury condo building partially collapses near Niagara, Ont.
Home surveillance footage shows the moments a 226-unit, five-storey luxury condo building in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Labour.
Winter storm watch in effect for most of southern Ontario
Most of southern Ontario has been placed under a winter storm watch ahead of what’s expected to be a significant weather event that could produce “hazardous” travel conditions later this week.
Toronto man arrested after 12-year-old girl attacked on TTC in suspected hate crime
Toronto police have arrested a 32-year-old man after he allegedly attacked a young girl while uttering racial slurs on a TTC bus earlier this month.
Montreal
Vape stores selling candy to entice teens: Quebec anti-tobacco coalition
The Quebec Coalition for Tobacco Control says specialized vaping stores in Montreal and Quebec City have revamped their establishments to sell exotic candies and beverages so they can attract minors looking for vape products.
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
Ottawa
BREAKING | Man shot dead in ByWard Market overnight
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed in January but grocery prices remain high
The annual inflation rate slowed more than expected in January, suggesting the Bank of Canada will stick to its decision to pause interest rate hikes as an overheated economy cools.
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
Kitchener
DEVELOPING | Police investigate stabbing reported in Waterloo
A report of a stabbing is under investigation in the university area of Waterloo.
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.
Tech expert weighs in on Netflix Canada password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crackdown on password sharing this week.
Saskatoon
Team Sask. adds 3 silver medals at Canada Winter Games
Team Saskatchewan followed up its lone bronze medal with three silvers at the Canada Winter Games.
Saskatoon police charge 22-year-old with child pornography offences
The Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit.
'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye
Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.
Northern Ontario
Multi-vehicle crash closes MR 80 in Sudbury Tuesday morning
First responders in Greater Sudbury were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Municipal Road 80 north of Lasalle Boulevard near the Maley Drive interchange Tuesday morning.
Supplements sold in Sudbury may pose serious health risks: Health Canada
Health Canada said Monday it seized unauthorized health products from two natural food stores in Sudbury because the products may contain prescription or controlled drugs, which may pose serious health risks.
Winnipeg
LIVE @ 12 PM | Province, police to announce measures to combat organized crime
The Manitoba government, along with the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP, will be announcing measures to combat organized crime and illegal guns on Tuesday.
Suspects in string of bear spray attacks considered armed and dangerous: police
Winnipeg police are searching for unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of random bear spray attacks that happened in broad daylight.
Teen dead, four injured in crash on Manitoba highway
An icy section of a Manitoba highway resulted in a car crash last week that left a teenage girl dead and four other people hurt.
Regina
'It's always seemed like an honour': Rob Vanstone reflects on 36 years of covering sports in Sask.
For Rob Vanstone, it's the start of his second chapter. Little did he know, the first 36 years of his writing career would be preparing him for his dream of joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
'This is a safe space': Regina pharmacy putting care before profit
It may look like any drug store, but the Queen City Wellness Pharmacy also serves as a community hub for those in need.
